WSGW OnLine Poll: Nike and Colin Kaepernick

SANTA CLARA, CA - OCTOBER 23: Colin Kaepernick #7 of the San Francisco 49ers kneels for the National Anthem before their game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Levi's Stadium on October 23, 2016 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Nike has launched a new “Just Do It” campaign in celebration of its 30th anniverary.

The campaign features football player, Colin Kaepernick, seen with the quote, “Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything”.

Since the summer of 2016, Kaepernick has been the source of support and opposition as he kneels during the playing of the national anthem to protest police violence against African Americans, as well as other racial injustices.

Now, Nike is the source of support and opposition regarding its relationship with Kaepernick.

