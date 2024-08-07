WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: Name the WSGW Morning Team Plant (results)

By Charlie Rood
August 7, 2024 3:27AM EDT
Share
WSGW OnLine Poll: Name the WSGW Morning Team Plant (results)
Plant

(July 31 – August 7)

Time to take a break and lighten things up from our political poll focus the last several weeks.

The WSGW has caring for a Christmas Cactus. Or, at least attempting to care for it. Our goal is to keep it alive for Christmas.

The plant needs name. So, using a combination of our suggestions, and by a random drawing listener suggestions, we ask you to help us name our plant.

The WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: What should be the name of the WSGW Morning Team plant?
Ebenezer – 28%
Chris the Christmas Cactus- 20%
Spike – 18%
Planty McPlantFace – 12%
Radio Head – 11%
Geraldine – 7%
Grinch – 4%

Popular Stories

1

Inmate Dies In Midland County Jail
2

Rescue Ministries of Mid-Michigan Opens New Home
3

Burning Vehicle Under Investigation In Bay City
4

LLEAD Saginaw Host Community Dinner to Support Literacy in Saginaw
5

Police Arrest Man for Threatening Note On Political Signs in Saginaw Township