WSGW OnLine Poll: Name the WSGW Morning Team Plant (results)

(July 31 – August 7)

Time to take a break and lighten things up from our political poll focus the last several weeks.

The WSGW has caring for a Christmas Cactus. Or, at least attempting to care for it. Our goal is to keep it alive for Christmas.

The plant needs name. So, using a combination of our suggestions, and by a random drawing listener suggestions, we ask you to help us name our plant.

The WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: What should be the name of the WSGW Morning Team plant?

Ebenezer – 28%

Chris the Christmas Cactus- 20%

Spike – 18%

Planty McPlantFace – 12%

Radio Head – 11%

Geraldine – 7%

Grinch – 4%