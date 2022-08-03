WSGW OnLine Poll: Monkeypox (results)

(July 27 – August 3)

Recently, the World Health Organization declared monkeypox a “global public health emergency” with over 16,000 cases documented globally.

In the United States, about 2800 cases are confirmed or suspected in 44 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico.

While cases so far have been concentrated within gay and bisexual communities, the WHO and CDC say anyone can catch monkeypox since it can be transferred by contact of any body fluids, open sores, contaminated items, or even through respiratory droplets usually in a confinded space.

POLL QUESTION: What’s your response to Monkeypox right now?

Very concerned and I plan on getting vaccinated – 2%

Not too concerned, but I’m keeping updated on the news – 14%

I’m aware, but not paying much attention – 53%

Not even on my radar – 31%