WSGW OnLine Poll: Momentous Presidential Moments (results)
August 21, 2024 3:22AM EDT
(August 14 – 21)
President Biden’s decision to remove himself from the campaign is being compared to other momentous times related to a president, candidate, or an election.
Using the time frame of the last 50 years, this being the 50th year of President Nixon’s resignation, there have been several times a president, candidate, or an election has become a major news event.
WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: What do you remember as the most presidential momentous moment since 1974?
Nixon resigns – 10%
Little known Jimmy Carter elected – 0%
Reagan Shot – 12%
Clinton/Lewinksy – 1%
Bush/Gore 2000 Election – 8%
Obama first black president – 0%
Trump beats Clinton – 37%
January 6, 2021 – 1%
Trump assassination attempt – 29%
Biden steps aside – 3%