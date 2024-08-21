WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: Momentous Presidential Moments (results)

By Charlie Rood
August 21, 2024 3:22AM EDT
Share
WSGW OnLine Poll: Momentous Presidential Moments (results)
WASHINGTON – MAY 31: The exterior view of the south side of the White House is seen May 31, 2005 in Washington, DC. Vanity Fair Magazine reported that former FBI official W. Mark Felt claimed himself was ?Deep Throat,? the anonymous source who provided information to Washington Post reporter Bob Woodward?s famous Watergate investigation report that led to the former President Richard Nixon’s resignation. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(August 14 – 21)

President Biden’s decision to remove himself from the campaign is being compared to other momentous times related to a president, candidate, or an election.

Using the time frame of the last 50 years, this being the 50th year of President Nixon’s resignation, there have been several times a president, candidate, or an election has become a major news event.

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: What do you remember as the most presidential momentous moment since 1974?
Nixon resigns – 10%
Little known Jimmy Carter elected – 0%
Reagan Shot – 12%
Clinton/Lewinksy – 1%
Bush/Gore 2000 Election – 8%
Obama first black president – 0%
Trump beats Clinton – 37%
January 6, 2021 – 1%
Trump assassination attempt – 29%
Biden steps aside – 3%

Popular Stories

1

Man Killed In Crash With Semi In Bay County
2

Motorcyclist Arrested for Driving Over 130 m.p.h. in Bay County
3

Saginaw Township Man Charged after Allegedly Writing Threatening Message
4

Woman Charged In Fatal Saginaw Township Hit-and-Run
5

Propane Truck Crash Prompts Evacuation In Midland County