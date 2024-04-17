WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan’s State Recreation Passport (results)

Bay City State Park will see renovations to the campground and visitor center in 2023

(April 10 – 17, 2024)

Right now, Michigan residents can purchase the $14 per year passport while visiting a state park or when renewing licence plates by checking a box to pay the fee. The passport grants vehicle access to 103 state parks, trails, boat launches, and more. Currently about 40% of drivers choose to pay for the passport.

However, lawmakers are considering changing the passport from opt-in to opt-out, meaning you would automatically be charged the $14 passport fee unless you declined. If the number of passport participants increase to 60%, projected extra revenue would total $17 million dollars.

If adopted, this opt-out change could be in place by January of next year.

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Should Michigan’s State Recreation Passport fee remain as an opt-in or would you be okay with opt-out?

I prefer it to stay opt-in – 92%

I’m okay with opt-out – 8%