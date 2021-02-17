WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan’s School Days Requirement (results)
(February 10 – 17)
Recently, the Superintendent of Michigan’s schools, Michael Rice, appeared before a joint hearing of the House and Senate education committees and suggested lawmakers should increase the number of required school days in the wake of COVID-19.
Rice said “students and staff need more days coming out of a pandemic”. He further said he believed the current requirement of 180 days of instruction was low even before the pandemic.
Rice also talked about lower class sizes for young students to help with early literacy, more counselors and nurses in schools, and increasing access to technology.
POLL QUESTION: Should the current Michigan educational requirement of 180 days of instruction be increased?
Yes – 63%
No – 41%
I’m Not Sure – 5%