WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan’s Property Tax (results)

(March 27 – April 3, 2024)

A group known as AxMITax wants to eliminate the state property tax by voter approval with a proposal on the November ballot.

Local governments in Michigan rely on local property taxes to fund many community services and projects, including public schools. The most recent state figures show $18 billion collected.

The group says taxes would still pay for as police, fire, and road commissions, but beyond that would be in question.

Some experts say the state would be devastated by the elimination of property taxes, especially since the proposal makes no reference to replacement funding.

Michigan paid the 14th highest property taxes as of 2021.

About 447,000 signatures have to be acquired and verified by July 8. At issue is the Michigan Board of State Canvassers approving the summary for a ballot proposal, but not the petition form. The group can begin collecting signatuares, but risk later rejection.

WSGW OnLine Poll Question for YOU: How would you vote today on a proposal to eliminate Michigan’s property tax?

I would vote Yes – 78%

I would vote No – 10%

I would not vote because I need more information – 11%