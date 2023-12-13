WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan’s Energy Future (results)

(December 6 – 13)

Recently, Governor Whitmer approved a new law to make 100% of Michigan’s energy to come from clean sources by the year 2040.

Proponents say it will make Michigan a leader in clean energy generation, reduce emissions, and create new jobs. Opponents say this energy mandate will make energy less reliable and increase energy costs.

To help achieve energy goals, Governor Whitmer also signed legislation giving the Michigan Public Service Commission the power to approve zoning for some solar and wind energy projects. Proponents say this strip local governments zoning control.

These bills were passed along party lines.

WSGW Poll Question for YOU: Do you support or oppose the new energy and zoning legislation?

I Support – 3%

I Oppose – 96%

I’m Not Sure – 1%