WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan’s Bottle Deposit Law

A state legislator has proposed a plan to repeal Michigan’s bottle deposit law.

The idea from Republican Representative Bellino of Monroe is designed to help community recycling programs. Without the bottle deposits, residents would recycle bottles in home recycling bins instead of returning them to a store.

A repeal would require three-quarters majority of votes.

Charlie and Dave and Pat talk about the poll (runs 8:44)…..

