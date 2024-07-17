WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan’s Automatic Life Prison Sentences

(July 10 – 17)

In 2022, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled automatic no-parole life sentences for 18-year-olds who were convicted of a major crime such as murder violated the Michigan Constitution prohibition on “cruel and unusual” punishment. Now the court says it will consider extending that principal to people ages 19 or 20.

No-parole life sentences would still be possible for these ages, just not automatic. Judges must hold hearings and learn about a person’s childhood, education, potential for rehabilitation and other factors before deciding if a life sentence would be justified.

WSGW OnLine Poll Question for YOU: Should the Supreme Court ban automatic no-parole life sentences for people ages 19 or 20 even if convicted of a major crime such as murder?

Yes – 12%

No – 85%

I’m Not Sure – 3%