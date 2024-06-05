WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan Voters and the Economy (results)

By Charlie Rood
June 5, 2024 2:04AM EDT
Financial Graph

(May 29 – June 5, 2024)

According to poll representatives, a recent survey of Michigan voters shows pessimism regarding the economy despite positive indicators.

A recent University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Survey shows consumer confidence lower today than during the Great Recession 13 years ago, noting that the core inflation rate does not include gasoline and grocery prices because those costs fluctuate depending on where people live and shop.

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: Are you optimistic or pessimistic regarding the economy?
Optimistic – 1%
Pessimistic – 71%
I’m a little of both – 9%
I would be more optimistic if gas and grocery prices were down – 19%

