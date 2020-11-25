      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan Returns to Some Restrictions (results)

Charlie Rood
Nov 25, 2020 @ 4:23am

(November 18 – 25)

Governor Whitmer announced a three week order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services restricting various business and personal activies to battle coronavirus.

Governor Whitmer said, “We are in the worst moment of this pandemic to date. The situation has never been more dire. We are at the precipice and we need to take some action.”

High schools are closed and sports suspended. There is a temporary ban on all events in indoor entertainment venues, movie theaters, sporting venues, and more.

POLL QUESTION: Do you agree or disagree with the return to some restrictions order?
Yes, I agree –  51%
No, I do not agree –  49%

