WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan Redistricting in 2020 or 2022 (results)

May 1 – May 8, 2019

This past November, Michigan voters approved the Voters Not Politicians ballot proposal which will introduce a new way to draw political districts for the 2022 election and beyond. However, a recent court ruling states the 2016 election was based on unconstituionally gerrymandered maps, and the court is mandating the state legislature to redraw at least 34 districts for the 2020 election, plus requiring special state Senate elections for 2020 instead of 2022.

Some questions being asked are what would happen to other districts affected by new districts being drawn? Could this extend the term of a limited candidate? Could this shorten a term? What about the Supreme Court preparing to rule on redistricting in North Carolina and Maryland?

By the way, an appeal has been filed against the court ruling.

POLL RESULTS: What do you think should happen with Michigan’s gerrymandering situation?

Redraw districts as a court has ruled for 2020 instead of 2022, and hold special state senate elections two years early – 30%

Wait for the process to start in 2022 as voters approved in the first place – 64%

I’m Not Sure – 6%