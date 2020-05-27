WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan Opening Again (results)
May 20 -27, 2020
Governor Whitmer is starting to allow retail, restaurants, and offices open in parts of Michigan.
These regional openings contain restrictions on operations, along with instructions for operational staff, and information for engaging with the public.
Areas of the state not allowed to open must still adhere to previous Executive Order directives, including Region 4 which contains Saginaw, Bay, Midland, Arenac, Gladwin, Tuscola, Sanilac, Huron, Oscoda, Alcona, Ogemaw, and Iosco Counties.
POLL QUESTION: When do you think our Region 4 should open again?
Immediately – 71%
By June 1st – 7%
No later than June 15 – 4%
Only when data shows other parts of the state have opened safely – 18%