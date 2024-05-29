WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan Joins Climate Change Lawsuit (results)

WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan Joins Climate Change Lawsuit

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced plans to sue fossil fuel companies for what she says is knowingly causing climate change, harming the state’s economy and ways of life.

Michigan would join other states such as Minnesota, New Jersey, and Vermont that have filed lawsuits.

Nessel says “It’s long past time that we step up and hold the fossil fuel companies that are responsible for all these damages accountable.”

The American American Petroleum Institute says the lawsuits are meritless, politicized lawsuits against a foundational American industry and its workers, and that climate policy should be handled in Congress, not the courts.

WSGW OnLine Poll Question for YOU: Should Michigan sue fossil fuel companies regarding Attorney General Nessel’s claim about climate change?

Yes – 1%

No – 99%

I’m Not Sure – 0%