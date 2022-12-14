WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan Football Prediction in the College Football Playoff (results)

(December 7 -14)

WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan Football Prediction in the College Football Playoff

For the second consecutive year, Michigan is the Big Ten Football Champion! And, for the second straight year, Michigan is in the College Football Playoff!

Michigan finished 2022 undefeated at 13-0 and next plays in a semi-final game on New Year’s Day in the Fiesta Bowl vs T-C-U.

Michigan is the #2 seed and T-C-U #3. The other semi-final is #1 seed Georgia vs #4 Ohio State. The semi-final winners play for the National Championship on January 9.

POLL QUESTION: What will Michigan do in the College Football Playoff?

Michigan will lose to T-C-U – 30%

Michigan will beat T-C-U, and win the National Championship Game vs Georgia – 28%

Michigan will beat T-C-U, but lose the National Championship Game to Georgia – 21%

Michigan will beat T-C-U and win the National Championship Game to Ohio State – 21%

Michigan will beat T-C-U, and lose the National Championship Game to Ohio State – 0%