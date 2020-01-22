WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan Drivers and Phones (results)
(January 15 – 22)
Michigan is on the verge of a law to prohibit motorists under 18 from using phones while operating a vehicle, except in emergencies. Adults would be exempt from the ban.
Many supporters believe the law should include all motorists, regardless of age, as twenty-one other states already have on their books.
Governor Whitmer did propose a universal hands-free law in her first State of the State Address.
POLL QUESTION: Do you support Michigan banning phone use for motorists under 18, and should it be universal, except for emergencies?
I support banning phones for under 18, but not universal – 16%
I support a universal ban on phones for all motorists – 71%
I don’t support any laws banning phones – 12%
I’m not sure – 1%