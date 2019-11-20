WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan College Athletes Compensation – Yes or No (results)
(November 13 – 20)
Legislation has been proposed in the Michigan House to allow athletes at colleges and universities
to receive “fair compensation” for their names and images. Another bill mirrors the “fair compensation” but adds an opportunity to sign an agent.
Michigan would be following California’s lead as that state has legislation to allow college athletes to earn compensation by 2023. The NCAA said last week it intends to allow earnings to begin in 2021.
The Michigan legislation would go in effect in 2020.
POLL QUESTION: Do you think athletes at Michigan colleges and universities should receive compensation for their names and images?
Yes – 22%
No – 74%
I’m Not Sure – 4%