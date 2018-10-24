WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan Ballot Proposal Regarding Voting

Election Day, November 6, will soon be here. There are three certified ballot proposal voters will face in the state.
Proposal 18-3: Promote The Vote
Official ballot language: A proposal to authorize automatic and Election Day voter registration, no-reason absentee voting, and straight ticket voting; and add current legal requirements for military and overseas voting and post election audits to the Michigan Constitution.
This proposed constitutional amendment would allow a United States citizen who is qualified to vote in Michigan to:
- Become automatically registered to vote when applying for, updating or renewing a driver’s license or state-issued personal identification card, unless the person declines.
- Simultaneously register to vote with proof of residency and obtain a ballot during the 2-week period prior to an election, up to and including Election Day.
- Obtain an absent voter ballot without providing a reason.
- Cast a straight-ticket vote for all candidates of a particular political party when voting in a partisan general election.
