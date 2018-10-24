WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan Ballot Proposal Regarding Voting

Election Day, November 6, will soon be here. There are three certified ballot proposal voters will face in the state.

The third …..

Proposal 18-3: Promote The Vote
Official ballot language:   A proposal to authorize automatic and Election Day voter registration, no-reason absentee voting, and straight ticket voting; and add current legal requirements for military and overseas voting and post election audits to the Michigan Constitution.

This proposed constitutional amendment would allow a United States citizen who is qualified to vote in Michigan to:

  • Become automatically registered to vote when applying for, updating or renewing a driver’s license or state-issued personal identification card, unless the person declines.
  • Simultaneously register to vote with proof of residency and obtain a ballot during the 2-week period prior to an election, up to and including Election Day.
  • Obtain an absent voter ballot without providing a reason.
  • Cast a straight-ticket vote for all candidates of a particular political party when voting in a partisan general election.

 

CURRENT POLL QUESTION:

How will you vote on Proposal 18-3, basically to approve or deny allowing automatic voter registration, absentee voting without reason, straight party votes in partisan elections?

PREVIOUS POLL QUESTION: How will you vote on Proposal 18-2, basically to approve or deny changing district boundary parameters to be set by citizens instead of the political party in power?
Yes to approve – 48%
No to deny – 48%
I’m Still Not Sure – 4%

