WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan Ballot Proposal Regarding Voting

Election Day, November 6, will soon be here. There are three certified ballot proposal voters will face in the state.

The third …..

Proposal 18-3: Promote The Vote

Official ballot language: A proposal to authorize automatic and Election Day voter registration, no-reason absentee voting, and straight ticket voting; and add current legal requirements for military and overseas voting and post election audits to the Michigan Constitution.

This proposed constitutional amendment would allow a United States citizen who is qualified to vote in Michigan to:

Become automatically registered to vote when applying for, updating or renewing a driver’s license or state-issued personal identification card, unless the person declines.

Simultaneously register to vote with proof of residency and obtain a ballot during the 2-week period prior to an election, up to and including Election Day.

Obtain an absent voter ballot without providing a reason.

Cast a straight-ticket vote for all candidates of a particular political party when voting in a partisan general election.

CURRENT POLL QUESTION:

How will you vote on Proposal 18-3, basically to approve or deny allowing automatic voter registration, absentee voting without reason, straight party votes in partisan elections? Yes to Approve

No to Deny

I'm Still Not Sure at This Time View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

PREVIOUS POLL QUESTION: How will you vote on Proposal 18-2, basically to approve or deny changing district boundary parameters to be set by citizens instead of the political party in power?

Yes to approve – 48%

No to deny – 48%

I’m Still Not Sure – 4%