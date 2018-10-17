WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan Ballot Proposal Regarding Redistricting

Election Day, November 6, will soon be here. There are three certified ballot proposal voters will face in the state.

The second is…..

Proposal 18-2: Voters Not Politicians

Official ballot language: A proposed constitutional amendment to establish a commission of citizens with exclusive authority to adopt district boundaries for the Michigan Senate, Michigan House of Representatives and U.S. Congress, every 10 years.

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

Create a commission of 13 registered voters randomly selected by the Secretary of State: 4 each who self-identify as affiliated with the 2 major political parties; and 5 who self-identify as unaffiliated with major political parties.

Prohibit partisan officeholders and candidates, their employees, certain relatives, and lobbyists from serving as commissioners.

Establish new redistricting criteria including geographically compact and contiguous districts of equal population, reflecting Michigan’s diverse population and communities of interest. Districts shall not provide disproportionate advantage to political parties or candidates.

Require an appropriation of funds for commission operations and commissioner compensation.

PREVIOUS POLL QUESTION: How will you vote on Proposal 18-1, basically to approve or deny the legal recreational use of marijuana?

Yes – 90%

No – 9%

I’m Not Sure – 1%