WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan Ballot Proposal Regarding Marijuana

Election Day, November 6, will soon be here. There are three certified ballot proposals voters will face in the state.

The first is…..

Proposal 18-1: Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol

Official ballot language: A proposed initiated law to authorize and legalize possession, use and cultivation of marijuana products by individuals who are at least 21 years of age and older, and commercial sales of marijuana through state-licensed retailers.

How will you vote on Proposal 18-1, basically to approve or deny the legal recreational use of marijuana? Yes to Approve

No to Deny

