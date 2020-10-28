      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan Ballot Proposal 20-2 “Search Warrants for Electronic Data” (results)

Charlie Rood
Oct 28, 2020 @ 4:11am

(October 21 – 28)

On Election Day, Michigan voters will face two ballot proposals. Proposal 20-2 is “A proposed constitutional amendment to require a search warrant in order to access a person’s electronic data or electronic communications.”

This proposed constitutional amendment would:

• Prohibit unreasonable searches or seizures of a person’s electronic data and electronic communications.

• Require a search warrant to access a person’s electronic data or electronic communications, under the same conditions currently required for the government to obtain a search warrant to search a person’s house or seize a person’s things.

POLL QUESTION:   Should this proposal be adopted?
Yes –  78%
No –   22%

