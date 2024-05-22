WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: Michigan as a Free Education State (results)

By Charlie Rood
May 22, 2024 4:55AM EDT
Graduation

(May 15 – 22, 2024)

Michigan’s budget is being discussed, debated, and voted on in the legislature with both House and Senate versions. At this time, not included are key plans from Governor Whitmer for free community college for all high school graduates and free preshool for all 4-year-olds.

Governor Whitmer says she is optimistic she’ll be able to convince lawmakers to support her proposed tuition-free guarantee as budget negotiatons continue.

The governor says Michigan would be the first state to offer both educational aspects free.

WSGW OnLine Poll Question for YOU: Should Michigan’s budget contain provisions for both free community college for all high school graduates and free preschool for all 4-year-old children?
Yes on both – 4%
No on both – 70%
Yes on college, no on preschool – 1%
Yes on preschool, no on college – 25%

