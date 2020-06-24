WSGW OnLine Poll: Law Enforcement (results)
(June 17 – 240
In communities across the country, law enforcement is under scrutiny. Training procedures, education, and engagement with the public are being discussed.
In some places, there is talk or even action pertaining to defunding police, and reforming departments. In other places, there is no outcry for law enforcement attention.
President Trump has signed an executive order “Safe Policing for Safe Communities”. It is designed to encourage local police departments to adhere to a national set of training and certification practices, plus create a database to track officers accused of misconduct.
POLL QUESTION: What is your assessment of law enforcement?
There is a national need to address all law enforcement – 15%
There are specific places law enforcement needs to be addressed, but not all – 79%
I’m Not Sure – 6%