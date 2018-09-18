WSGW OnLine Poll: Judge Kavanaugh vs Christine Ford

An expected confirmation vote for Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh is on hold following allegations dating back to high school of sexual assault.

Judge Kavanaugh and his accuser Christine Ford have been invited to testify under oath to the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Based on what you have heard, read, and seen before any official testimony, what would you say is your reaction to Judge Kavanaugh and Christine Ford? I believe Judge Kavanaugh

I believe Christine Ford

I don't know what to believe, but it happened in high school and should not be relevant, especially since it was not revealed until now

I don't know what to believe, but regardless of when it happened or was revealed, it should be part of official testimony View Results

PREVIOUS POLL QUESTION: Who do you believe, Bob Woodward or John Kelly and Jim Mattis?

I believe Woodward – 25%

I believe Kelly and Mattis – 41%

I believe some of both – 14%

I don’t believe any of them – 18%

I’m Not Sure – 2%