WSGW OnLine Poll: Joe Biden and Donald Trump – Presidential Candidates (results)

FILE - In this combination of file photos, former Vice President Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del., on March 12, 2020, left, and President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington on April 5, 2020. (AP Photo, File)

(November 30 – December 7)

WSGW OnLine Poll: Joe Biden and Donald Trump – Presidential Candidates

It won’t be long before the 2024 election becomes more focused with candidates announcing presidential aspirations.

Two people receiving attention right now are current President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump.

President Biden is said to be seriously considering running for a second term while former President Trump has already declared his candidacy.

While political foes are voicing opinions against each man, there are supporters of both who are speaking out, too. Some are concerned with President Biden’s age and health. Some are concerned about former President Trump’s potential toxicity for the party.

POLL QUESTION: Do you think President Biden and former President Trump should be candidates in 2024?

I think both should – 1%

I think both should not – 17%

I think President Biden should, but not former President Trump – 22%

I think former President Trump should, but not President Biden – 60%