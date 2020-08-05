WSGW OnLine Poll: Jobless Benefits (results)
(July 29 – August 5)
Republicans and Democrats are negotiating another Covid-19 stimulus package. One aspect of the discussions involves weekly jobless benefits.
Democrats want more $600 weekly jobless benefits, calling it a lifeline for out-of-work Americans. Republicans want to change weekly jobless benefits to $200 a week, saying the higher amount is discouraging employees from returning to work.
The Republicans specific proposal would make $200 a week payments for two months through September and then phase out to a new system that ensures no more than 70% of an employee’s previous pay. States could request an additional two months, if needed, to make the transition.
POLL QUESTION: For unemployment benefits, what plan do you think is more appropriate?
Democrats $600 weekly benefits continuing – 54%
Republicans $200 a week benefit, then phasing to no more than 70% of previous pay – 45%
I’m Not Sure – 1%