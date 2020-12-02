      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Holidays/Family/Coronavirus (results)

Charlie Rood
Dec 2, 2020 @ 4:56am

(November 25 – December 2)

Holidays are a great time for family and friend traditions. This year, those traditions are being cancelled or changed. Or are they?

Many health related organizations are suggesting families and friends should not gather or travel during the holidays.

There are stories of people engaged in new plans for the holidays and there are stories of people maintaining regular holiday activities.

POLL QUESTION:   Are your 2020 Holidays different this year because of coronavirus or pretty much the same as always?
Different –  51%
Same –  28%
A mix of some same and some differences –  21%

