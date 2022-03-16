      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: High Gas Prices (results)

Charlie Rood
Mar 16, 2022 @ 4:30am
Currency: US dollars.

(March  9 – 16, 2022)

 

In the aftermath of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine, the average price for a gallon of gas nationwide has topped $4 for the first time in over a decade.

GasBuddy predicts the average price per gallon will remain over $4 at least until November.

There are mixed reports about responses people are having at this time. Some are concerned and making adjustments to driving patterns. More are taking a wait and see approach for now. Others believe they are fortunate enough gas prices will not be a problem.

POLL QUESTION: How will high gas prices affect You?
I’m already making adjustments to try and save gas –  67%
I’m okay for now, but eventually will make changes to save gas –  16%
I’m fortunate that I should not be affected by the price of gas –  17%

Popular Posts
Saginaw Woman Hospitalized Following Thomas Township Crash
SPSD Unveils 'Saginaw United High School' Colors and Mascot
MyMichigan Health CEO and Husband Die in Florida Plane Crash
MidMichigan Hospitals Recognized for Patient Safety Excellence
Digital Mitten Donates Mittens to 'Mittens for the Mitten'
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On