WSGW OnLine Poll: High Gas Prices (results)

(March 9 – 16, 2022)
In the aftermath of Russian’s invasion of Ukraine, the average price for a gallon of gas nationwide has topped $4 for the first time in over a decade.
GasBuddy predicts the average price per gallon will remain over $4 at least until November.
There are mixed reports about responses people are having at this time. Some are concerned and making adjustments to driving patterns. More are taking a wait and see approach for now. Others believe they are fortunate enough gas prices will not be a problem.
POLL QUESTION: How will high gas prices affect You?
I’m already making adjustments to try and save gas – 67%
I’m okay for now, but eventually will make changes to save gas – 16%
I’m fortunate that I should not be affected by the price of gas – 17%