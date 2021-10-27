      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Halloween and COVID (results)

Charlie Rood
Oct 27, 2021 @ 4:24am
A pumpkin carving in the shape of ghosts and the words "Trick or Treat"

(October 20 – 27, 2021)

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shared tips on how to safely participate in Halloween activities like treat-or-treating. Some of the tips include: avoiding direct contact, ensure all activities are outdoors, and wear a mask.

Some people say enjoy Halloween without any worries. Others say be cautious.

POLL QUESTION: How do you think Halloween Trick-or-Treating should happen this year?
Let kids enjoy it, no worries, no special precautions, have fun  –  63%
Kids should enjoy it with precautions, at least wear masks and social distance  –  27%
I don’t think kids should trick-or-treat this year  –  10%
I’m Not Sure  –  0%

