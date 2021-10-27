WSGW OnLine Poll: Halloween and COVID (results)

(October 20 – 27, 2021)
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has shared tips on how to safely participate in Halloween activities like treat-or-treating. Some of the tips include: avoiding direct contact, ensure all activities are outdoors, and wear a mask.
Some people say enjoy Halloween without any worries. Others say be cautious.
POLL QUESTION: How do you think Halloween Trick-or-Treating should happen this year?
Let kids enjoy it, no worries, no special precautions, have fun – 63%
Kids should enjoy it with precautions, at least wear masks and social distance – 27%
I don’t think kids should trick-or-treat this year – 10%
I’m Not Sure – 0%