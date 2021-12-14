      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Guns for School Staff (results)

Charlie Rood
Dec 14, 2021 @ 4:19am
State of Michigan Representative Steve Carra, a Republican from Three Rivers, is planning to introduce legislation to allow schools to maintain lockboxes for any staff willing to store lawfully owned firearms or tasers for the purpose of protecting students and others from imminent and malicious harm.

Carra’s proposal will be written to allow lockboxes at K-12 schools, colleges and other educational institutions, both public and private.

POLL QUESTION: Would you support school staff having a firearm or taser in a lockbox for the purpose of protecting students and others from harm?
Yes –  52%
No –  43%
I’m Not Sure –  5%

