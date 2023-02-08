WSGW OnLine Poll: Gun Reforms in Michigan (results)

(February 1 – 8)

In her recent State of the State address, Governor Whitmer outlined policy ideas regarding firearms.

The governor said lawmakers should enact universal background check requirements for people who want to buy firearms, also create a safe storage standard for guns at home, plus pass “extreme risk” protection orders (also knows as red flag laws) to allow guns to be taken from people deemed at risk to themselves and others.

Governor Whitmer said, “And I want to be very clear – I’m not talking about law-abiding citizens. Hunters and responsible gun owners from both sides of the aisle know that we need to get these common sense gun safety proposals across the finish line.”

POLL QUESTION: What gun reforms would you support or not support?

I would support all of these reforms – 10%

I would support background checks only – 10%

I would support storage standards only – 2%

I would support red flag laws only – 0%

I would support background checks and storage standards, but not red flag laws – 6%

I would support background checks and red flag laws, but not storage standards – 3%

I would support storage standards and red flag laws, but not background checks – 0%

I would not support any of these reforms – 69%