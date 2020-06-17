      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Governor Whitmer Recall (results)

Charlie Rood
Jun 17, 2020 @ 4:24am
Soft background

(June 10 – 17)

The Board of State Canvassers have unanimously approved language of an Albion man’s petition to recall Governor Whitmer.

The recall is based on what the man says is a toll Governor Whitmer’s executive orders within Covid-19 took on businesses, along with an unemployment system challenged with delays addressing claims.

A total of 1,062,647 valid signatures must be collected in a 60-day window over the next 180 days for the petition to qualify for the statewide ballot.

POLL QUESTION:   What do you think about the recall effort of Governor Whitmer?
I don’t think Governor Whitmer should be recalled –  26%
I think Governor Whitmer should be recalled –  70%
I don’t agree with Governor Whitmer’s actions within Covid-19, but I also don’t think they warrant a recall –  3%
I’m Not Sure –  1%

