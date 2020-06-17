WSGW OnLine Poll: Governor Whitmer Recall (results)
(June 10 – 17)
The Board of State Canvassers have unanimously approved language of an Albion man’s petition to recall Governor Whitmer.
The recall is based on what the man says is a toll Governor Whitmer’s executive orders within Covid-19 took on businesses, along with an unemployment system challenged with delays addressing claims.
A total of 1,062,647 valid signatures must be collected in a 60-day window over the next 180 days for the petition to qualify for the statewide ballot.
POLL QUESTION: What do you think about the recall effort of Governor Whitmer?
I don’t think Governor Whitmer should be recalled – 26%
I think Governor Whitmer should be recalled – 70%
I don’t agree with Governor Whitmer’s actions within Covid-19, but I also don’t think they warrant a recall – 3%
I’m Not Sure – 1%