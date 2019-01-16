WSGW OnLine Poll: Governor Whitmer and the GOP

Michigan is now operating under a split government. Governor Whitmer is a Democrat while the House and Senate are both under Republican control.

The Democratic governor has talked about working together to find successful legislative opportunities and several Republican lawmakers have said the same.

