WSGW OnLine Poll: Government Shutdown (results)

(September 13 – 20)

WSGW OnLine Poll: Government Shutdown

A government shutdown is possible by September 30 if lawmakers don’t come to an agreement to keep the government funded.

The Senate appears to have more bipartisan agreement than the House. The fight in the House is related generally to overall government spending.

The biggest impact would be hundreds of thousands of federal workers furloughed and not paid. Though when a shutdown ends, workers would be paid retroactively. This would effect areas of non-essential government service.

Government safety and security would continue such as the military would still operate, social security checks would still be available, air traffic control would be maintained.

Since shutdowns have been allowed starting in 1980, there have been ten.

POLL QUESTION: What is your thought about a government shutdown?

I am concerned and believe it should not happen – 9%

I’m not concerned and would be okay with it – 91%

I’m Not Sure – 0%