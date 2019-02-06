WSGW OnLine Poll: Gas Tax

One of the main campaign issues for new Michigan Governor Whitmer was to fix the roads. She is expected to unveil a plan in March.

In the meantime, the Michigan Consensus Policy Project has announced last a “comprehensive road funding proposal.” This effort is in collaboration with two former Senate leaders, Democrat Bob Emerson and Republican Ken Sikkema. It also includes former GOP House Speaker Paul Hillegonds and former Democratic Lt. Governor John Cherry.

The proposal from the group is to gradually raise Michigan’s state gas and diesel fuel tax 47 cents a gallon over nine years. The increase would be 7 cents a gallon in 2020, and then five cents a year through 2028.

If this increase happened, Michigan would have the highest gas tax in the nation.

