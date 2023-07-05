WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: NIL for Michigan High School Athletes (results)

(June 28 – July 5)

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: NIL for Michigan High School Athletes

For the past couple years, college athletes have been able to earn money from the use of their name, image, and likeness. A state lawmaker has unveiled a bill to allow high school athletes to do the same.

This would be done with oversight from the MHSAA as certain product associations would not be allowed. It’s expected only a handful of athletes may benefit.

Possible opportunities could include an online presence or product endorsement.

POLL QUESTION: Do you think high school athletes should be able to earn money through the use of their name, image, and likeness?

Yes – 22%

No – 59%

I’m Not Sure – 19%