WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: American Values (results)

(March 20 – April 5)

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: American Values

A recent Wall Street Journal/NORC survey, comparing responses from 25 years ago, found 38% of Americans say patriotism is “very important” today, down from 70%.

The importance of religion was at 39%, down from 62%.

Raising children is now 30%, down from 59%.

By contrast, having money is the only value that was up from 25 years ago.

WSGW POLL QUESTION: What is Your view regarding American values of patriotism, religion, and raising children?

I think these values are very important – 97%

I don’t think these values are very important – 2%

I think having money is more important than these values – 1%

I’m Not Sure –