WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: American Values (results)
April 5, 2023 4:11AM EDT
(March 20 – April 5)
WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: American Values
A recent Wall Street Journal/NORC survey, comparing responses from 25 years ago, found 38% of Americans say patriotism is “very important” today, down from 70%.
The importance of religion was at 39%, down from 62%.
Raising children is now 30%, down from 59%.
By contrast, having money is the only value that was up from 25 years ago.
WSGW POLL QUESTION: What is Your view regarding American values of patriotism, religion, and raising children?
I think these values are very important – 97%
I don’t think these values are very important – 2%
I think having money is more important than these values – 1%
I’m Not Sure –