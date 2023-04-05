WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: American Values (results)

By Charlie Rood
April 5, 2023 4:11AM EDT
WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: American Values (results)
American Flag People

(March 20 – April 5)

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: American Values

A recent Wall Street Journal/NORC survey, comparing responses from 25 years ago, found 38% of Americans say patriotism is “very important” today, down from 70%.

The importance of religion was at 39%, down from 62%.

Raising children is now 30%, down from 59%.

By contrast, having money is the only value that was up from 25 years ago.

WSGW POLL QUESTION: What is Your view regarding American values of patriotism, religion, and raising children?
I think these values are very important –  97%
I don’t think these values are very important –  2%
I think having money is more important than these values –  1%
I’m Not Sure –

