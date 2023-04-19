(April 12 – 19)

WSGW OnLine Poll for YOU: AM Radio in Vehicles

Some vehicle manufacturers have not installed AM Radio for several years, especially in EVs.

Ford just announced it will cease AM Radio in all vehicles beginning in 2024.

Ford says it will offer alternatives to be able to listen to AM Radio through apps, digital, and satellite options.

Supporters of AM say it offers news, weather, and live sports you often can’t find on FM. Others say there are ways to get that info without direct AM radio.

WSGW POLL QUESTION FOR YOU: Do You think vehicle manufactures should continue to install AM Radio?

Yes – 88%

No – 4%

It Doesn’t Matter to Me – 8%