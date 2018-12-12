WSGW OnLine Poll: Fireworks in Michigan

The Michigan House recently voted to change the Fireworks Law.

Under current law, commercial grade fireworks can be shot off on 30 days of the year, which surround national holidays. The new bill would reduce fireworks to 12 days. Essentially New Year’s Day, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day (and days surrounding those days).

Local communities could also pass ordinances to change the cutoff time from 1am to 11:30pm.

Some still want a total repeal of the fireworks law. There have been bills introduced to do that, but have never advanced.

This fireworks bill now goes to the senate.

Charlie and Dave and Pat talk about the poll (runs 6:22)…

PREVIOUS QUESTION: Would you approve ending Michigan’s bottle deposit law?

Yes – 13%

No – 85%

I’m Not Sure – 2%