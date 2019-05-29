WSGW OnLine Poll: Federal Age to Purchase Tobacco (results)

E cigarette standing in a stack of cigarette butts, isolated on a white background.

(May 22 – 29)

A bipartisan bill has been introduced in the U.S. Senate by Republican Mitch McConnell and Democrat Tim Kaine.

The bill would raise the federal age to purchase tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to 21.

The bill essentially requires states to enact their own laws raising the tobacco purchasing age to 21 or risk losing future federal substance abuse grants. By 2021, 14 states will have laws raising the age to 21.

States could opt for an even higher minimum age.

POLL RESULTS: Should a federal law be enacted to raise the age to purchase tobacco producets, including e-cigarettes, to 21?

Yes – 60%

No – 38%

I’m Not Sure – 2%