      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Favorite Christmas Music

Charlie Rood
Dec 14, 2021 @ 4:35am

Billboard Magazine recently released its list of The Greatest of All Time Holiday Songs”.

The list is based on actual performance on Billboard’s weekly Holiday 100 from its inception on December 10, 2011, through the ranking dated January 2, 2021. Songs are ranked based on an inverse point system, with weeks at #1 earning the greatest value and weeks at lower ranks earning less.

Due to changes in chart methodology over the years, eras are weighted to account for different chart turnover rates over various periods. (We offer the Top 20)

 

POLL QUESTION: Vote for Your Favorite Christmas Song or Write in Your Own

Please click extra link below to vote or write in your own, and if you cannot write in your own, please email your song to:

[email protected]

Thank You

 

WSGW OnLine Poll: Favorite Christmas Music

Popular Posts
78yr old Saginaw Township Man Found in Car Submerged in Shiawassee River
Buena Vista Shooting Closes Holland Avenue
Pedestrian Involved in Bridgeport Township Crash
Saginaw Township Manager Resigns
14-Year-Old Charged in Tuscola County School Threat
Sports News
Connect With Us Listen To Us On