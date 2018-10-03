WSGW OnLine Poll: eSports in High School

The Michigan High School Athletic Association held a meeting recently in Frankenmuth. At this meeting, the topic of “eSports” (video game sports) was referenced as a future high school sport for competition.

The MHSAA doesn’t want to encourage kids to become sedentary, but is looking at the popularity of eSports and the possibility it could attract students who don’t participate in traditional sports.

The MHSAA notes Adrian College fields both men’s and women’s eSports teams.

It’s believed costs would be minimal because vendors are ready to supply equipment and travel costs are negated with games being virtual.

This is just in the discussion stage since 64 schools have to sponsor the sport before it becomes official.

Charlie and Dave and Pat talk about the poll (runs 4:59)…

