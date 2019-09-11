WSGW OnLine Poll: Driver Safety and Assist Systems – Annoying or Useful (results)
empty cockpit of vehicle, HUD(Head Up Display) and digital speedometer, autonomous car
(September 4 – 11)
Recently, a J.D. Power survey indicated a number of consumers were found to be turning off driver safety and assist systems because the technologies are “annoying and bothersome”. These systems include items such as lane-keeping and collision protection.
Some also said the technologies can come across as a “nagging parent and no one wants to be constantly told they are not driving correctly”.
While many like and utilize driver assist and safety systems, the concern is that enough people don’t which could hamper future development.
POLL QUESTION: Do you find driver safety and assistance systems annoying or useful?
I love my driver safety and assist systems – 16%
I find my driver safety and assist systems annoying and have turned it off, or at least considering turning it off – 13%
I don’t have a driver safety and assist system, but wish I did – 8%
I don’t have a driver safety and assist system, and would turn it off if I did – 63%