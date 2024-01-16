WSGW 790 AM & 100.5 FM WSGW 790 AM Logo

WSGW OnLine Poll: Donald Trump on State Ballots (results)

By Charlie Rood
January 16, 2024 1:22PM EST
Supreme Court

(January 10 – 17, 2024)

The U.S. Supreme Court has agreed to decide whether or not former President Trump can appear on state primary ballots. The specific case facing the court regards the state of Colorado, but there are challenges pending in more than a dozen states to ban his name.

Michigan is among a handful of states that have ruled he can be included on the primary ballot.

The justices indicate they would fast-track a decision, scheduling oral arguments for February 8. The Colorado Republican primary is scheduled for March 5.

WSGW OnLine Poll Question for YOU: How should the U.S. Supreme Court rule regarding former President Trump’s name appearing on state primary ballots?
His name should be on the ballot –
His name should be off the ballot –
I’m Not Sure –

