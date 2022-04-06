WSGW OnLine Poll: Detroit Tigers Baseball 2022 (results)

(March 30 – April 6)
For a 55th consecutive year, WSGW is your home for Tigers Baseball! After several struggling years, the Tigers showed signs of life last season with potential future success.
Is this the year Casey Mize starts to dominate? Will the most noted new addition, Javier Baez, spark more offense and a better defense? Can Miguel Cabrera still contribute? Do Spencer Torkelson and Riley Greene get significant playing time?
POLL QUESTION: What will the Tigers do in 2022?
Finish Below .500 – 29%
Finish .500 or better – 50%
Make the playoffs – 19%
Play in the World Series – 2%