WSGW OnLine Poll: Detroit Tigers Baseball 2021 (results)
(March 24 – 31, 2021)
This season, Major League Baseball is on track for a complete 162 game regular season. Opening Day for our Detroit Tigers is April 1.
Last year the Tigers finished 23-35, last in the AL Central, and third worst in the Major Leagues. Over a full season, the projected record would have been 64-98.
POLL QUESTION: How will the Tigers play the 2021 Season?
Below .500 – 38%
At Least .500 or better, but no postseason – 58%
Make the playoffs – 4%
Play in the World Series – 0%