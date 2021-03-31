      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: Detroit Tigers Baseball 2021 (results)

Charlie Rood
Mar 31, 2021 @ 4:36am

(March 24 – 31, 2021)

This season, Major League Baseball is on track for a complete 162 game regular season. Opening Day for our Detroit Tigers is April 1.

Last year the Tigers finished 23-35, last in the AL Central, and third worst in the Major Leagues. Over a full season, the projected record would have been 64-98.

POLL QUESTION: How will the Tigers play the 2021 Season?
Below .500 –  38%
At Least .500 or better, but no postseason –  58%
Make the playoffs –  4%
Play in the World Series –  0%

