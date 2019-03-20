WSGW OnLine Poll: Detroit Tigers 2019

It’s the annual Detroit Tigers season prediction poll! Opening Day is Thursday, March 28!

While the Tigers are not considered part of the playoff picture, fans look forward to the continued development of young players acquired via trades and draft picks.

Will a healthy Miguel Cabrera add excitement? Will Nick Castellanos have another productive season at the plate (will he remain a Tiger)? And what about the pitching – go ahead, name the starting rotation?

The Tigers have finished the last two seasons with identical 64-98 records.

CURRENT POLL:

How will our Detroit Tigers do in the 2019 Baseball Season? Finish the same as the last two seasons or worse (64 wins or less)

Finish with a better record than the last two seasons, but still under .500 (65-80 wins)

.500 or better (at least 81 wins)

Make the Playoffs

World Series Champions View Results

Charlie, Dave, and Pat talk about the poll (runs 6:01)…..

