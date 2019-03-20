WSGW OnLine Poll: Detroit Tigers 2019

It’s the annual Detroit Tigers season prediction poll! Opening Day is Thursday, March 28!
While the Tigers are not considered part of the playoff picture, fans look forward to the continued development of young players acquired via trades and draft picks.
Will a healthy Miguel Cabrera add excitement? Will Nick Castellanos have another productive season at the plate (will he remain a Tiger)? And what about the pitching – go ahead, name the starting rotation?
The Tigers have finished the last two seasons with identical 64-98 records.
CURRENT POLL:
Charlie, Dave, and Pat talk about the poll (runs 6:01)…..
PREVIOUS POLL: How do you think future business transactions should be allowed?
I favor cashless only – 3%
I want the option of cash or cashless – 97%