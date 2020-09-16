WSGW OnLine Poll: Detroit Lions 2020 Prediction (results)
(September 9 – 16)
What promises to be an interesting 2020 NFL season, beyond the games played, is ready to kickoff.
After a dismal 2019, the Lions enter the new season optimistic for improvement, especially with a healthy Matthew Stafford as quarterback.
Will the Lions improve from last year? Are the Lions a playoff team? Is it a make or break season for Coach Matt Patricia?
POLL QUESTION: How will the Lions finish the 2020 season?
Below .500 – 74%
At least .500, or better, but no playoffs – 11%
Make the Playoffs – 6%
Play in the Super Bowl – 9%