WSGW OnLine Poll: Detroit Lions 2020 Prediction (results)

Charlie Rood
Sep 16, 2020 @ 4:29am

(September 9 – 16)

What promises to be an interesting 2020 NFL season, beyond the games played, is ready to kickoff.

After a dismal 2019, the Lions enter the new season optimistic for improvement, especially with a healthy Matthew Stafford as quarterback.

Will the Lions improve from last year? Are the Lions a playoff team? Is it a make or break season for Coach Matt Patricia?

POLL QUESTION: How will the Lions finish the 2020 season?
Below .500 –  74%
At least .500, or better, but no playoffs –  11%
Make the Playoffs –  6%
Play in the Super Bowl –  9%

