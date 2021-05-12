      Weather Alert

WSGW OnLine Poll: COVID Crowd Tolerance (results)

Charlie Rood
May 12, 2021 @ 5:05am
(May  5 – 12, 2021)

Results of a recent survey shows 65% of people believe they can no longer tolerate crowds. And, are doing anything to avoid standing in lines. Some people say that will change with a more vaccinated population. Others suggest it might be how some people will continue to live.

The same survey shows 61% of people admit getting annoyed more easily and are tired of trying to do simple tasks wearing masks.

POLL QUESTION: What is your crowd tolerance now and what will it be in a vaccinated future?
Crowds bother me now and I think always will –  56%
Crowds bother me now, but will not in the future –  10%
Crowds don’t bother me now so I’m already okay for the future –  34%

