WSGW OnLine Poll: COVID Crowd Tolerance (results)
(May 5 – 12, 2021)
Results of a recent survey shows 65% of people believe they can no longer tolerate crowds. And, are doing anything to avoid standing in lines. Some people say that will change with a more vaccinated population. Others suggest it might be how some people will continue to live.
The same survey shows 61% of people admit getting annoyed more easily and are tired of trying to do simple tasks wearing masks.
POLL QUESTION: What is your crowd tolerance now and what will it be in a vaccinated future?
Crowds bother me now and I think always will – 56%
Crowds bother me now, but will not in the future – 10%
Crowds don’t bother me now so I’m already okay for the future – 34%